Character surrounded by ghasts, a stench save for each?

@JeremyECrawford pc surrounded by ghasts, a stench save for each? If so, if save against one = save against all? Thanks. — Richard Harrington (@Molotov681) March 16, 2018

If you're surrounded by ghasts, you have to make a saving throw against each one's Stench. Stinky! 😷 #DnD https://t.co/jqIgPGnuBG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

Wait, I thought overlapping effects didn't stack. You don't make saves against multiple overlapping Stinking Clouds, why do you make saves against multiple Ghast auras? What's the logic here? — Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) March 16, 2018

If multiple versions of the same thing affect you simultaneously, you don't have to save multiple times. But if you hop into the same effect consecutively, you have to save each time. #DnD https://t.co/AhDti9o4GY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

But … the two ghast situation is an example of two things affecting your simultaneously, same as entering the space of two stinking clouds (or two overlapping Wall of Fire effects). Ghast is SOT, so necessarily, 2 ghasts will have to be simultaneous. My second tweet clarifies the first, which talks about being surrounded (not a game term). Surrounded can mean, among other things, (a) effects overlap or (b) effects are adjacent to each other. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

So if you start your turn in 3 different ghast auras you save once? If you move past 3 different ghasts you save 3 times? That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

So, to be clear: Enter two Stinking Clouds at the same time: one save. Two ghasts start turn: Save once. But successfully saving against one doesn’t mean you’re immune to the other? Also, no overlapping damage from Wall of Fire still?Correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018

