Do you see the PHB+1 philosophy not impacting on humans?

For 5e do you see the PHB+1 philosophy not impacting that Jeremy? from both a league and home style I would have thought PHB +race +1 would make sense to keep material valued. I don't see any EE races anymore 🙁 — Gigs (@Gigsnz) March 1, 2018

The popularity of humans, elves, and dwarves has been true for multiple editions of D&D, regardless of game mechanics, regardless of the rules for organized play, and regardless of what the competing racial options have been. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2018

Given that Jeremy said "with data from more than one edition of D&D", I would say its not based on D&D Beyond. Likely its from surveys. The data is from surveys spanning many years, D&D Insider, and D&D Beyond. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2018

not surprised about humans, but i do think the game mechanics for them is what make them being the most favored, because the free starting feat him make them far more personalized, even more at low levels. — Gerardo Ramirez Arme (@mex_rage) March 1, 2018

Another piece of D&D data: a majority of D&D characters don't use feats. Many players love the customization possible with feats, but a larger group of players is happy to make characters without feats. Feats are, therefore, not a driving force behind many players' choices. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 1, 2018