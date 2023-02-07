@JeremyECrawford

1) Cast Dimension Door inside Prismatic Wall: can I teleport outside all layers of wall because isn't forbidden? Or the Indigo layer prevents teleport with Dimension Door?

2) Can I create an hemispherical dome (on the surface of the ground) with Prismatic Wall? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) November 22, 2017

The indigo layer of prismatic wall prevents you from casting spells through it. This doesn't stop a spell with a range of self, such as misty step, but it does stop dimension door, which has a range of 500 ft. #DnD https://t.co/9Q7ROcoLfQ — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017

Thematically, that doesn't make sense to me. It seems like the "range of self" is getting through based on a technicality of the wording. I want the magic to consistently make sense, first and foremost. — Fuzz Box (@Fuzzb0x) November 22, 2017

D&D's magic system is inspired by stories, such as Jack Vance's "The Dying Earth," in which spellcasters create odd effects that undermine/circumvent/break other casters and their spells. Our spells are meant to interact with each other in wonderfully bizarre ways. #DnD https://t.co/uc2EiURnEG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 22, 2017

Prismatic Wall is opaque and Misty Step requires sight though, correct? — Edward Krusling (@EdKruze) November 22, 2017

My tweet about the indigo layer of prismatic wall doesn't change the fact that misty step requires you to see where you're teleporting. #DnD https://t.co/3iJCmGXR3f — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 23, 2017

