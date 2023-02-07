@JeremyECrawford
1) Cast Dimension Door inside Prismatic Wall: can I teleport outside all layers of wall because isn't forbidden? Or the Indigo layer prevents teleport with Dimension Door?
2) Can I create an hemispherical dome (on the surface of the ground) with Prismatic Wall?
The indigo layer of prismatic wall prevents you from casting spells through it. This doesn't stop a spell with a range of self, such as misty step, but it does stop dimension door, which has a range of 500 ft.
Thematically, that doesn't make sense to me. It seems like the "range of self" is getting through based on a technicality of the wording. I want the magic to consistently make sense, first and foremost.
D&D's magic system is inspired by stories, such as Jack Vance's "The Dying Earth," in which spellcasters create odd effects that undermine/circumvent/break other casters and their spells. Our spells are meant to interact with each other in wonderfully bizarre ways.
Prismatic Wall is opaque and Misty Step requires sight though, correct?
My tweet about the indigo layer of prismatic wall doesn't change the fact that misty step requires you to see where you're teleporting.
I’d like to watch you try to explain this tweet to your grandma.
My paternal grandmother was one of my best friends growing up. She was an avid fantasy and science fiction fan. We used to talk about Dragonlance, Middle Earth, Earthsea, and more. She could have decoded our weird D&D conversations.
