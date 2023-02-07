@JeremyECrawford Looking for a rule clarification: can a Divine Soul Sorcerer use any scroll that has a cleric spell on it or only the cleric spells they took? Whatever the answer, does this also apply to a Lore College Bard thanks to Magical Secrets?
— Matthew Moses (@beyondmoses) November 27, 2017
For the Divine Soul, only the spells learned from the cleric list become sorcerer spells. The DS can use scrolls that bear those and other sorcerer spells. #DnD https://t.co/DZJ8h9iOxf
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017