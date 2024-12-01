@JeremyECrawford @J4ck0fA11G4m3s Can you enter initiative early if combat is certain? "I ready an arrow before my ally opens the cage."
— BJ Nemeth (@BJNemeth) September 22, 2016
Your readiness can guard against being surprised. Otherwise, you roll initiative as normal. The DM might give advantage. #DnD https://t.co/51YVCHrmEV
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2016
One thought on “Can you enter initiative early if combat is certain?”
If they aren’t expecting you, you get the surprise and the benefits that you want anyway.
If they ARE expecting you, they’re doing the exact same thing. Who releases their readied action first? Let’s roll for it! Or just use initiative.