Can you combine Spell sniper, War caster, and Polearm Master with booming blade

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearlscan you combine spell sniper, war caster, and polearm master with booming blade for attacks of opportunity? By the RAW, my brain wants to say that it works, but I was wondering what the official ruling is — Nathaemius Varrowe (@dmvarrowe69) January 29, 2016

@dmvarrowe69 @JeremyECrawford spell sniper wouldn’t apply to booming blade. the spell is not an attack – it’s a rider on a melee attack. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

@dmvarrowe69 @JeremyECrawford war caster does work, as I read it. Jeremy will know for sure. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016

@dmvarrowe69 @JeremyECrawford polearm master would not work at 10 feet, since spell sniper does not extend the spell’s range. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 29, 2016