@JeremyECrawford can we have your blessing to use this spell list for undying light warlock? Undying Light Expanded “` ‘0 aa Spells Spell Level Spells 1st burning hands, guiding bolt 2nd flaming sphere, lesser restoration 3rd daylight, beacon of hope 4th fire shield, aura of life 5th flame strike, greater restoration Borrowed this from Reddit. Credit where due! pic.twitter.com/0crZKJxYvy

@Scottbad88 You have my blessing to do whatever you enjoy. It's your DM's call.

@Scottbad88so I have your blessing to play as a TREX with long arms… because that is ridiculous! If your DM wants to house rule that you can play a tyrannosaurus rex, go for it! That brave DM must deal with the consequences.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2016