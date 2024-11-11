A level 1 monk, does it get two attacks (each hand or leg) and then a bonus attack from martial arts?

@Scottbad88a level 1 monk, does it get two attacks (each hand or leg) and then a bonus attack from martial arts? I'm curious, why do you think the monk would get two attacks before the bonus attack?
@JeremyECrawford just like a ranger or fighter with two light single handed weapons get 2 attack per attack action
The rule on two-weapon fighting requires a bonus action (see PH, 195). It doesn't add attacks to the Attack action. #DnD https://t.co/QgBke7I12T
