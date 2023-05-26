@JeremyECrawford can undead attune to magic items, being that they’ve “died”? https://t.co/lf5U0PYkde
— Axel Kipp (@AxelKipp) April 3, 2018
An undead creature is not dead. #DnD https://t.co/3ehgCFkNQy
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018
Undead still have something inside them that they once were? That would make sense for attunement.
— Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) April 3, 2018
The undead are creatures. Creatures can attune to magic items. A dead creature has no hit points and is an inanimate corpse. The dead can't attune to magic items. #DnD https://t.co/6ec277yCzv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018
How does this work with Lichs? Liches are creatures. Creatures can attune to magic items. A dead creature has no hit points and is an inanimate corpse. The dead can't attune to magic items.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018
2 thoughts on “Can undead attune to magic items, being that they’ve “died”?”
Does something which was a creature, but never truly alive, count as being “dead” if rendered inanimate?
For example, if you cast Tiny Servant on a mug of ale, and it becomes a Construct (and therefor a Creature) for 8 hours, and it spends a short rest attuning to a magical item, and then the spell ends and it de-animates… has it actually “died”?
It may or may not be dead, but it is no longer a creature and therefor cannot be attuned.