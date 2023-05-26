@JeremyECrawford can undead attune to magic items, being that they’ve “died”? https://t.co/lf5U0PYkde — Axel Kipp (@AxelKipp) April 3, 2018

Undead still have something inside them that they once were? That would make sense for attunement. — Kevin Hitt (@Kevin_Hitt) April 3, 2018

The undead are creatures. Creatures can attune to magic items. A dead creature has no hit points and is an inanimate corpse. The dead can't attune to magic items. #DnD https://t.co/6ec277yCzv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2018