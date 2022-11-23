@JeremyECrawford Can the casting of a Warlock's Mystic Arcanum be targetted for Counterspell or the Arcanum's effects with Dispel Magic? — Derrius Sims (@DerriusSims) August 14, 2017

A spell is a spell no matter what feature or item allows you to cast it. #DnD https://t.co/zmCCjC2VLd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2017

Does this include monsters with innate spellcasting, as it applies to player resistances/reactions/abilities? My group can't agree on it. — Caci 🐘 (@CaciGibson) August 15, 2017

A spell is always a spell. It doesn't matter who's casting it, what's casting it, where it is, or how it was learned. It's a spell. #DnD https://t.co/xDsKMRgYTu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 15, 2017