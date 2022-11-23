@JeremyECrawford Can the casting of a Warlock's Mystic Arcanum be targetted for Counterspell or the Arcanum's effects with Dispel Magic?
A spell is a spell no matter what feature or item allows you to cast it. #DnD https://t.co/zmCCjC2VLd
Does this include monsters with innate spellcasting, as it applies to player resistances/reactions/abilities? My group can't agree on it.
A spell is always a spell. It doesn't matter who's casting it, what's casting it, where it is, or how it was learned. It's a spell. #DnD https://t.co/xDsKMRgYTu
So when we describe it as a magical secret from you patron is that all fluff or flavor?It is a magical secret—a spell with special casting rules for you.
