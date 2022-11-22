When does the Invisibility spell end: immediately before or immediately after you attack/cast a spell?

2 thoughts on “When does the Invisibility spell end: immediately before or immediately after you attack/cast a spell?

  1. Terje Pettersen says:

    @JeremyECrawford Can a spell cast by a creature with the Invisibility spell active on it be counterspelled?

    • addisonbleu says:

      No because you can’t see it being cast. Unless, of course, you can see invisible creatures.

