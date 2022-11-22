@JeremyECrawford When does the Invisibility spell end: immediately before or immediately after you attack/cast a spell?
The invisibility spell is meant to end right after you make an attack or cast a spell. It doesn't predict what you're about to do! #DnD https://t.co/NPO8Yc6eE7
@JeremyECrawford Can a spell cast by a creature with the Invisibility spell active on it be counterspelled?
No because you can’t see it being cast. Unless, of course, you can see invisible creatures.