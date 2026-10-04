Can the caster see Phantasmal Force?

2 thoughts on “Can the caster see Phantasmal Force?

    • Zoltar says:

      Bold Rico

      There’s no mention about movement except for the 10-foot cube area, my advice is that Phantasmal Force can’t move outside that area but if you want an official answer ask directly to Master Jeremy via twitter.

      Reply

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