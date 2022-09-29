Can the Battlemaster’s disarming strike disarm a shield?

4 thoughts on “Can the Battlemaster’s disarming strike disarm a shield?

  1. Bob says:

    I was under the impression that the weilder had their arm through a strap and were holding a second strap. I don’t think I would rule a shield disarmed by disarming strike in my games.

    Reply
  3. Allen says:

    The wearer of the shield can’t even “drop” it if he wants to. He has to doff it, taking his entire action. I agree with Bob, above.

    Reply
    • Jon says:

      Yes and no. If you are wearing a shield, you’re not holding it and can’t be made to drop it.

      However (as Jeremy says), IF you are holding a shield (not wearing it), then you can be made to drop it. Although it wouldn’t have an effect on your AC because you didn’t have the bonus AC from the shield in the first place.

      Of course there are some exceptions. For example a buckler is a kind of shield that is held instead of worn.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.