@JeremyECrawford Can the Battlemaster's disarming strike disarm a shield?
— John Spooner (@johnspooner1231) April 17, 2017
Disarming Strike forces a target to drop one item it's holding. If it's holding a shield (an item), it can be forced to drop it. #DnD https://t.co/f38DVfA0k5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2017
4 thoughts on “Can the Battlemaster’s disarming strike disarm a shield?”
I was under the impression that the weilder had their arm through a strap and were holding a second strap. I don’t think I would rule a shield disarmed by disarming strike in my games.
many shields,like bucklers and viking shields held by a central handle.
The wearer of the shield can’t even “drop” it if he wants to. He has to doff it, taking his entire action. I agree with Bob, above.
Yes and no. If you are wearing a shield, you’re not holding it and can’t be made to drop it.
However (as Jeremy says), IF you are holding a shield (not wearing it), then you can be made to drop it. Although it wouldn’t have an effect on your AC because you didn’t have the bonus AC from the shield in the first place.
Of course there are some exceptions. For example a buckler is a kind of shield that is held instead of worn.