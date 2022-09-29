@JeremyECrawford Suppose I Hide in combat and I'm not found. On my next turn, I Hide again to remain hidden. Do I keep my previous roll? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) March 27, 2017

When you make a Dexterity (Stealth) check and hide, you use the same check result until you're no longer hidden. #DnD https://t.co/TTcP80FjlH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 27, 2017

@HarvDWilliamson a similar note, if you hide whilst invisible do the enemy get disadvantage on their passive perception? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 27, 2017

@armando_doval Does that mean if I get advantage from Supreme Sneak on turn 1, I don’t have to limit my movement on turn 2? That's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 27, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Very interesting! Didn't expect that. Last question: if 1 creature finds me, does that mean I'm no longer hidden from all other creatures? — Armando Doval (@armando_doval) March 27, 2017