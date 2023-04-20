@JeremyECrawford Can rangers use Ruby of the War Mage? All it seems to require is a spellcaster and can't seem to find any rules in PHB that would make it so they can't. — Peter Edwards (@peteed1985) January 28, 2018

Ruby of the war mage, a magic item in Xanathar's Guide to Everything, requires attunement by a spellcaster. Rangers are spellcasters. Rangers can therefore use the item. In fact, we designed the item with spellcasters like rangers and eldritch knights in mind. #DnD https://t.co/ZroKGQMEa3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

Yeah, that was my interpretation when someone asked on the AL Fb: a ranger doesn’t have “Spellcasting focus” in its Spellcasting feature so there aren’t rules allowing rangers to sub a focus for M components. Interesting. — Pete Griffith (@pedr) January 29, 2018

The magic item creates an exception. Notice that the class feature is not given as a prerequisite. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

I’m curious why you think it might not work for bards. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

"Your magic comes from the heart and soul you pour into the performance of your music or oration." If there is no music…. there is no magic. I know it says you can use an instrument….most DM's I have played with rule it as a requirement. — Beer Baron (@BeerBaronWA) January 29, 2018

Bards aren't required to play an instrument to cast their spells. If a bard was required to do so, that important fact would be stated in the bard's class features. #DnD https://t.co/BJYytptpUW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

It is assumed they can only use instruments due to the wording of the Spellcasting focus for Bards. It only states that the bard can use a musical instrument as a spell casting focus. And Adventuring gear Arcane focus, doesn’t mention that Bards can use it. — Joshua lambert (@Jlambert384) January 29, 2018

A spell is cast using the components (V, S, or M) in the spell’s text. Being able to use a spellcasting focus means you have an alternative for the M component, provided the M has no cost specified and isn’t consumed. Using a focus isn’t required. #DnD https://t.co/IP0BcPIjix — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

Because of this, it is assumed the only spellcasting foci spellcasters can use is what is listed under the class section of Spellcasting Focus. — Joshua lambert (@Jlambert384) January 29, 2018

If a magic item says it lets you do something, you can do that thing, as long as you meet any requirements in the item. #DnD https://t.co/kFAe3EGbtw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

Okay, to settle a doubt ive had for so long: does a bard need to actually use a performance (ie: dance/song/oration/instrumental) to cast a spell, or can they just be know-it-alls who somehow picked up the secret knowledge of casting spells during their travels? — Torbjørn, But With Longer Hair (@Tobbun) January 29, 2018

The general spellcasting rules tell you what is required to cast a spell (see chapter 10 of the PH). If your class required to you to do something additional—sing, dance, blow bubbles, make balloon animals, etc.—your class's spellcasting feature would tell you so. #DnD https://t.co/VhmrjdMY0p — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018

The story of your class—the music of the bard, the scholarship of the wizard, the religious rituals of the cleric, the ancient rites of the druids, etc.—can flavor how you describe your character's spellcasting, especially the V, S, and M components used. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 29, 2018