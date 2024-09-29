Can people speak back telepathically to a Ghost using racial telepathy?

@JeremyECrawford Please, for the love of the Gods.. Can people speak back telepathically to a Ghost Wise Halfling using racial telepathy?
— JB Little (@DropTheDie) September 12, 2016
The Silent Speech of the ghostwise halfling lets you telepathically talk to someone. It doesn't enable replies. #DnD https://t.co/SiAaTJ2Okx
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Speaking of Ghostwise Halflings' telepathy, would a wildshaped druid ghostwise still be able to use that feature?
— Paul Charvet (@SwordofWit) September 13, 2016
A ghostwise halfling druid can use Silent Speech in beast form. #DnD https://t.co/sfiyxCQNp5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 13, 2016