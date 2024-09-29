Can people speak back telepathically to a Ghost using racial telepathy?

@JeremyECrawford Please, for the love of the Gods.. Can people speak back telepathically to a Ghost Wise Halfling using racial telepathy? — JB Little (@DropTheDie) September 12, 2016

The Silent Speech of the ghostwise halfling lets you telepathically talk to someone. It doesn't enable replies. #DnD https://t.co/SiAaTJ2Okx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Speaking of Ghostwise Halflings' telepathy, would a wildshaped druid ghostwise still be able to use that feature? — Paul Charvet (@SwordofWit) September 13, 2016