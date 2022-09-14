Can Paladin’s cleansing touch end feeblemind? and if so can he or she use it on themselves to end it?
The intent is that feeblemind can be ended only by the methods specified in the spell. #DnD https://t.co/bDdCinrkbD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 3, 2017
Does Cleansing touch work vs. AoE spells and if so under what conditions. I.E. Evards Tentacles or Pris. Wall affects an area and you can become trapped in it. Will CT end spell and free you? If confusion is cast and affects multiple targets, if you cleanse one, does it end the spell and cleanse all?
Intent being the key word. It still works RAW.
This, though, is where RAW vs RAW comes into the picture. The spell Feeblemind lists specifically the ways it can be ended/undone: a successful INT save after every 30 days; or the use of Greater Restoration, Heal or Wish. Crawford’s post is a clarification of the RAW of the paladin’s ability and the RAW of the specifics under the spell-as-written (both of which being under the “specific vs general” guideline — Crawford is clarifying that the specificity of Feeblemind supersedes that of the paladin ability). This is definitely one of those super-fine-lines where the specific delineation can be balanced on the head of pin… JC indicated which way that specificity falls, which is definitely something we all should keep in mind (even if we disagree with it… and trust me: there’s *plenty* of what JC posts where I arc an eyebrow, to say the least…)