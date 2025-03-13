@JeremyECrawford Can I use Divine Strike on opportunity attacks even if I used it earlier in the combat round?
— Zirene (@LoLZirene) November 30, 2016
The cleric's Divine Strike works only on the cleric's turn and only once on that turn. #DnD https://t.co/7ufPLbvcQl
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016
@LoLZirene @JeremyECrawford trkBronze reading skills. Yeah I see the confusion, is your reaction considered "on your turn".
— Stevey Jennings (@YoungJinksey) November 30, 2016
A reaction can take place on your turn or on someone else's. See the second sentence of the reaction rule (PH, 190). #DnD https://t.co/Cw5eFvK7OB
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016