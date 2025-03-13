@JeremyECrawford Can I use Divine Strike on opportunity attacks even if I used it earlier in the combat round? — Zirene (@LoLZirene) November 30, 2016

The cleric's Divine Strike works only on the cleric's turn and only once on that turn. #DnD https://t.co/7ufPLbvcQl — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 30, 2016

@LoLZirene @JeremyECrawford trkBronze reading skills. Yeah I see the confusion, is your reaction considered "on your turn". — Stevey Jennings (@YoungJinksey) November 30, 2016