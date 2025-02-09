@JeremyECrawford Are Potions of Healing Magic or Mundane items in terms of 5e crafting? — tony (@perception101) December 6, 2016

A potion of healing is magical. See the first sentence of its description (PH, 153). #DnD https://t.co/2615ihJoDK — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@Mazoshi1987But that means only casters can create them even though phb states you can make them with a herbalist kit? I'm curious, where do you interpret the PH saying that an herbalism kit gives you the ability to make a potion of healing? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@perception101 @Mazoshi1987but I guess you’re going to say, required, but not sufficient – which clears up a LOT of confusion 🙂 Bingo. The kit is required but not sufficient. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@perception101 @Mazoshi1987 Cool, thanks. Funny what you can read into a single sentence (along with half of reddit it seems). There are many phantom rules on the loose online. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@perception101 @Mazoshi1987aye, but the flipside is we can now clear stuff up in real time! Appreciate you taking the time for this. My pleasure! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford WAit, shit, I just got around to checking the DMG. Kinda sad that Healing Potions are always made at a loss. — Torbjørn Brekke (@Tobbun) December 8, 2016