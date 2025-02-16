@JeremyECrawford can I get your ruling on the Iron Flask? Does it work with creatures native to the plane you're in? Do they get to save?
— Gerard Miguel (@migmiggymigmig) December 6, 2016
The iron flask targets only a creature native to another plane of existence. #DnD https://t.co/967kYJwqGT
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016
@JeremyECrawford Why? Why would you design it like that?
— Stephen (@Wikketui) December 7, 2016
The iron flask has targeted only creatures from other planes since the item debuted in the original Dungeon Master's Guide in 1979. #DnD https://t.co/ZS2hcXgHIv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2016
@aaronloebWhy did you design it that way in 1979?! Seven-year-old me just had to have it that way!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2016
@JeremyECrawford If I told E. Gary once, I told him 1,000 times: "Don't let that Crawford kid design magic items!"
— Aaron Loeb (@aaronloeb) December 7, 2016
Get in the Flask
does the 1 hour duration reset each time the creature gets out out the flask?
Gets out of the flask and goes back in*