@JeremyECrawford can I get your ruling on the Iron Flask? Does it work with creatures native to the plane you're in? Do they get to save? — Gerard Miguel (@migmiggymigmig) December 6, 2016

The iron flask targets only a creature native to another plane of existence. #DnD https://t.co/967kYJwqGT — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 6, 2016

@JeremyECrawford Why? Why would you design it like that? — Stephen (@Wikketui) December 7, 2016

The iron flask has targeted only creatures from other planes since the item debuted in the original Dungeon Master's Guide in 1979. #DnD https://t.co/ZS2hcXgHIv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2016

@aaronloebWhy did you design it that way in 1979?! Seven-year-old me just had to have it that way! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 7, 2016