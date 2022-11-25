Can druid cast the Verbal part of Cure Wounds outside of the Silence area, then move into the area and touch the wounded?

My party is currently fighting another group of 3. the area the Barbarian is fighting inside of is currently under the effects of Silence. He’s low on health, and we’re having trouble healing him. Can our druid on his turn, cast the Verbal part of Cure Wounds outside of the silenced area, then move 20ft into the area and touch the Barbarian to heal him? Being as it’s the druids turn, would that require concentration, and if so, would it require him to expend a reaction to heal the Barbarian? If you want to cast a spell but wait to release the magic in response to a trigger/circumstance, that's what the Ready action is for. #DnD https://t.co/jMDf9FQVqo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017

Right, I was wondering at what speed you had to cast a spell. For example, could you do V, wait a few seconds, do S, and touch the target? — Keith (@Glytched) August 4, 2017

The Ready action doesn't let you divide up the casting of a spell. You cast it entirely, then hold it. #DnD https://t.co/btr78FpQXc — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017

What’s the rationale in having spellcasting work different from other actions with readying?The Cast a Spell action represents a subsystem. It is unlike the other actions that you can use with Ready. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017

Yeah I saw- So ready allows to take an action and cast a spell then wait till a later initiative to see effects-even if not legal thn 2 castThat's correct. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017

Hold? So you can then cast it outside of silence then have it go off in silenced area?That is, indeed, possible. See the final paragraph of the Ready action (PH, 193). — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017

So I was assuming that there was some reason, game balance or otherwise, why reading a spell involves casting it on your turnI was referring to the subsystem in chapter 10 of the PH. The Ready action must be different for spells simply because of casting times. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017