Situation: Area is under the Silence Spell. If a caster casts a spell and holds it in concenration outside of the Silenced area, and moves in to the area to release it during their same turn, would that require a reaction to release? Or part of the same action? All happening within 6 seconds.

You can end your concentration at any time. Doing so requires no action or reaction. #DnD https://t.co/rC4BJ21Rtq

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017