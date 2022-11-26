@JeremyECrawford pic.twitter.com/TjjSEZpyfE
— Keith (@Glytched) August 2, 2017
Situation: Area is under the Silence Spell. If a caster casts a spell and holds it in concenration outside of the Silenced area, and moves in to the area to release it during their same turn, would that require a reaction to release? Or part of the same action? All happening within 6 seconds.
You can end your concentration at any time. Doing so requires no action or reaction. #DnD https://t.co/rC4BJ21Rtq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 3, 2017
Follow-up: does concentrating on a spell with a verbal casting component require the caster to chant for the duration of the concentration?
— Mavalanche (@aus_maverick) August 4, 2017
Components are required to cast a spell, not to concentrate on a spell. #DnD https://t.co/m0iJBPMqS6
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 4, 2017