Can an Eldritch Knight to summon his weapon directly into the body of a creature in order to deal damage?

@JeremyECrawford Can an Eldritch Knight to summon his weapon with weapon bond directly into the body of a creature in order to deal damage? — Raul Lobonţiu (@Raul_Lobontiu) November 14, 2016

If we design something in the game to deal damage, its description says so. Any improvised damage dealing is in the DM's hands. #DnD https://t.co/xYNmUjl3YD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016

@JeremyECrawford I'm not sure how to deal with this case as a DM. It seems overpowered if possible. — Raul Lobonţiu (@Raul_Lobontiu) November 15, 2016