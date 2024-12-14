Can an Eldritch Knight to summon his weapon directly into the body of a creature in order to deal damage?

@JeremyECrawford Can an Eldritch Knight to summon his weapon with weapon bond directly into the body of a creature in order to deal damage?
— Raul Lobonţiu (@Raul_Lobontiu) November 14, 2016
If we design something in the game to deal damage, its description says so. Any improvised damage dealing is in the DM's hands.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 14, 2016
@JeremyECrawford I'm not sure how to deal with this case as a DM. It seems overpowered if possible.
— Raul Lobonţiu (@Raul_Lobontiu) November 15, 2016
Weapon Bond: summoning the weapon isn't meant to deal damage. If a player asks to go beyond the design, the DM, as always, is arbiter.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2016