Can a True Polymorph use legendary resistances?

@JeremyECrawford Hi there! Per MM errata, True Polymorph does not allow PC's to use legendary actions – but it doesn't mention legendary resistances. Does that mean PC's can use legendary resistances in a TP form, i.e. Adult Gold Dragon?
The Legendary Resistance trait is not a legendary action. Rules that apply to such actions have no bearing on that trait. #DnD https://t.co/xXTq0XCslX
So you get Legendary Resistances?…No rule says you don’t.
