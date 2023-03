When you store a spell in a ring of spell storing, you touch the ring, effectively ignoring the range specification of the spell. Later when you cast the spell from the ring, the spell's range becomes relevant. So yes, you can store a "Self" spell in the ring. #DnD https://t.co/iLJLMVXIx6

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 3, 2018