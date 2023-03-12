Does Undying Sentinel, paladin feature, prevent death from old age?

@JeremyECrawford

This gets asked a lot but I’ve never seen a conclusive answer.

Does Undying Sentinel, the level 15 Oath of the Ancients paladin feature, prevent death from old age?

RAW it should, but there are some who argue otherwise. Please help put this issue to rest. pic.twitter.com/8MzrwIuhh8 — Henry Wall (@HenryWa01128026) December 8, 2017

The Undying Sentinel feature protects you from the drawbacks of old age, including dying of old age. You can still be killed, but not by the accumulation of years. #DnD https://t.co/brRivBxecd — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 8, 2017