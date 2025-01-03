@JeremyECrawford can a pc with no spellcasting ability use a spell scroll?
— Taco (@nerdcoretaco) December 13, 2016
A spell scroll is unintelligible if the spell isn't on your class's spell list. See the scroll's description for more info (DMG, 200). #DnD https://t.co/kQ3e9Ay7vo
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016
@JeremyECrawford What if a magical effect can allow you to comprehend the writing? Could you use it then?
— Angus Surber (@AngusKhan21) December 13, 2016
Spell scrolls: understanding the writing isn't the issue. Understanding how to cast a spell of the sort on the scroll is what matters. #DnD https://t.co/Jg2I4GsQWP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2016
@platostotleI understand most of the symbols used in math, doesn’t mean I understand the chalkboard in Good Will Hunting. Great analogy!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2016
I’m so glad the book is called Dungeon Master’s GUIDE, not Dungeon Master’s RULES. This is not a ruling that sits well with me, so I’ve tossed it for my home-brew game.