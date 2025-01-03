@JeremyECrawford can a pc with no spellcasting ability use a spell scroll? — Taco (@nerdcoretaco) December 13, 2016

A spell scroll is unintelligible if the spell isn't on your class's spell list. See the scroll's description for more info (DMG, 200). #DnD https://t.co/kQ3e9Ay7vo — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 13, 2016

@JeremyECrawford What if a magical effect can allow you to comprehend the writing? Could you use it then? — Angus Surber (@AngusKhan21) December 13, 2016

Spell scrolls: understanding the writing isn't the issue. Understanding how to cast a spell of the sort on the scroll is what matters. #DnD https://t.co/Jg2I4GsQWP — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 14, 2016