5th+ casts cantrip from scroll, It is *cast* at 0th level?

@JeremyECrawford 5th+ level character casts cantrip from scroll. It is *cast* at 0th level but are its *effects* based on character's level? — Ken Ross (@RossPubGrp) May 24, 2017

A spell cast from a magic item is cast at the lowest possible level for the spell. That's from the 2nd sentence in "Spells" (DMG, 141). #DnD https://t.co/Srn93Yrhqm — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017

@JeremyECrawford Right. It is cast at 0th level. But its effects are dependent on caster level, not spell slot level. — Ken Ross (@RossPubGrp) May 24, 2017