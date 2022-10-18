@JeremyECrawford 5th+ level character casts cantrip from scroll. It is *cast* at 0th level but are its *effects* based on character's level?
— Ken Ross (@RossPubGrp) May 24, 2017
A spell cast from a magic item is cast at the lowest possible level for the spell. That's from the 2nd sentence in "Spells" (DMG, 141). #DnD https://t.co/Srn93Yrhqm
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017
@JeremyECrawford Right. It is cast at 0th level. But its effects are dependent on caster level, not spell slot level.
— Ken Ross (@RossPubGrp) May 24, 2017
Casting a cantrip from a magic item? It functions as if the caster is 1st level. The magic item's output doesn't vary with user. #DnD https://t.co/LvkTaYRRe2
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 24, 2017
2 thoughts on “5th+ casts cantrip from scroll, It is *cast* at 0th level?”
So you’re saying that the spell descriptions (that say that spells grant additional dice at higher levels of the caster) don’t apply if the spell is cast from an item.
That’s how I would rule it. I think the confusion comes from the fact that a spell caster happens to be “pulling the trigger” of the item. The level of the person activating the item is irrelevant, the item is actually casting the spell.