5th+ casts cantrip from scroll, It is *cast* at 0th level?

2 thoughts on “5th+ casts cantrip from scroll, It is *cast* at 0th level?

  1. gaiamancer says:

    So you’re saying that the spell descriptions (that say that spells grant additional dice at higher levels of the caster) don’t apply if the spell is cast from an item.

    • David Crumpton says:

      That’s how I would rule it. I think the confusion comes from the fact that a spell caster happens to be “pulling the trigger” of the item. The level of the person activating the item is irrelevant, the item is actually casting the spell.

