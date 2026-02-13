Can a Monk of the Shadow use the shadow cast by an object created with Minor Illusion cantrip?

@JeremyECrawford Can a Monk of the Shadow use the shadow cast by an object created with her minor illusion cantrip?
— Elodin (@TheElodin) January 12, 2016
An object created by minor illusion is only an image—no other sensory effects, including shadow. #DnD https://t.co/umCqqM7ug4
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
@erifnevow @TheElodinCan the shadow be created as a static part of the illusion to sell it better? The spell specifically says no sensory effects—other than the image—are included. Anything else is up to the DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @TheElodin can the illusion be of a shadow?
— Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) January 16, 2016
Minor illusion can be used to create an illusory object, like a chair. Anything beyond that is up to the DM. #DnD https://t.co/DivKEePfSU
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016