Can a Monk of the Shadow use the shadow cast by an object created with Minor Illusion cantrip?

@JeremyECrawford Can a Monk of the Shadow use the shadow cast by an object created with her minor illusion cantrip? — Elodin (@TheElodin) January 12, 2016

An object created by minor illusion is only an image—no other sensory effects, including shadow. #DnD https://t.co/umCqqM7ug4 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016

@erifnevow @TheElodinCan the shadow be created as a static part of the illusion to sell it better? The spell specifically says no sensory effects—other than the image—are included. Anything else is up to the DM. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @TheElodin can the illusion be of a shadow? — Trevor Holland (@imnotasnowflake) January 16, 2016