Can a monk “deflect missiles” a goblin from a goblin hucker?

@JeremyECrawford can a monk "deflect missiles" a goblin (or rock) from a goblin hucker? I mean…. its a ranged weapon attack, but… goblin — Sabrina Henderson (@Claire_Tigress) October 22, 2016

With Deflect Missiles, a monk can try to reduce the damage of a ranged weapon attack no matter what the missile is. #DnD https://t.co/oSeY9D5IOx — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 24, 2016

@JeremyECrawford best part is that a monk can deflect a goblin, grab it and throw it back. oooh yeah. — Enrico Boccardi (@EnricoBoccardi) October 24, 2016