@JeremyECrawford Are clerics of a specific Domain a follower of all the Deities, or a specific one of that Domain? — Ambryn (@konafusion) October 5, 2016

As a cleric, you choose a domain that's related to your deity (PH, 58). Storywise, it's up to you whether you follow other gods too. #DnD https://t.co/AjOi2aVze3 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016

@JeremyECrawford In most settings polytheism seems acceptable, even logical. — blue aardvark (@AardvarkBlue) October 5, 2016