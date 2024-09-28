@JeremyECrawford Are clerics of a specific Domain a follower of all the Deities, or a specific one of that Domain?
— Ambryn (@konafusion) October 5, 2016
As a cleric, you choose a domain that's related to your deity (PH, 58). Storywise, it's up to you whether you follow other gods too. #DnD https://t.co/AjOi2aVze3
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016
@JeremyECrawford In most settings polytheism seems acceptable, even logical.
— blue aardvark (@AardvarkBlue) October 5, 2016
D&D's official settings are polytheistic. A typical cleric is devoted to a particular god, but doesn't necessarily deny others. #DnD https://t.co/GMjD5529ZQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016