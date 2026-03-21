@JeremyECrawford Can a creature benefit from more than one goodberry at a time?
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) February 10, 2016
You eat only one goodberry at a time (1 action = 1 goodberry). #DnD https://t.co/uLgnBRXBRe
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016
@JonBoldsGoodberries now the size of child’s fist, says #dnd designer I wouldn't be surprised to see one that large. The freakish things contain a day's worth of nourishment!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @pukunui81 well i don't know about that. A 220 pound half-orc could eat a handful of them im sure 😂 But benefit from 1.
— Dire (@Direforce) February 10, 2016
As DM, I'd wryly let a character gorge on a bunch of goodberries at once—and get the benefit of only 1. #DnD https://t.co/hLETBtKpA5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 10, 2016
@pukunui81Right. Let me rephrase: Can you benefit from more than one goodberry in a 24 hour period? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 12, 2016