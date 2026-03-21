@Mazoshi1987Hi Mike Q. When using the spell Flaming Sphere to ram a target it says saving throw against the damage. Is that correct? yes, with half damage on a success
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 16, 2016
@Mazoshi1987Hi Mike Q. When using the spell Flaming Sphere to ram a target it says saving throw against the damage. Is that correct? yes, with half damage on a success
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 16, 2016
2 thoughts on “Flaming Sphere to ram a target”
Just to clarify, is the saving throw made against a DC equal to the result of the 2d6 damage roll? E.g. if I rolled a 3 and a 4 that’s a total of 7 so the DC for the Dexterity saving throw is only 7?
No, saving throw value remains the same. It’s the difference between saving against the 2d6 damage now (when attacked) or at the end of your turn (if within 5 ft).