Flaming Sphere to ram a target

2 thoughts on “Flaming Sphere to ram a target

  1. Milan Alexis Ringol says:

    Just to clarify, is the saving throw made against a DC equal to the result of the 2d6 damage roll? E.g. if I rolled a 3 and a 4 that’s a total of 7 so the DC for the Dexterity saving throw is only 7?

    Reply
    • Kahn says:

      No, saving throw value remains the same. It’s the difference between saving against the 2d6 damage now (when attacked) or at the end of your turn (if within 5 ft).

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.