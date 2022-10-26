Can a Barbarian/Fighter use a Dart in melee to benefit from Rage and Archery Fighting Style?

@JeremyECrawford Can a Barb/Fighter use a Dart in melee (w/STR) to benefit from Rage and Archery Fighting Style? Ranged weapon, melee attack

If you use a weapon in a way contrary to its design (melee attack w/ a ranged weapon), see "Improvised Weapons" (PH, 147). DM's call. #DnD https://t.co/L1jRs31HnE

@djmsmithImprovised dagger then? In accordance with the rules on that page? If you turn the page, you'll see the standard thing to do with a ranged weapon being used as a melee weapon.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 8, 2017