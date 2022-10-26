Some classes don’t have the Ritual Casting feature, can those classes still cast rituals?

@JeremyECrawford Some classes have the Ritual Casting feature, others don't (Ranger, Arcane Trickster). Can those classes still cast rituals
There's a rule on rituals (PH, 201–2). It says you need a special feature to cast a spell as a ritual. #DnD https://t.co/6YhfvpFtyy
So, they can’t cast rituals as they are at base?As indicated in the rule, they would need a special feature to cast rituals. They don't have such a feature.
If I understand the rules right you can cast a spell with the ritual tag using a spell slot but you can’t cast it as a ritual without the ritual caster feature
But if you picked up the Ritual Casting feat as a Ranger could you then cast ritual spells that were in your ritual book? Also would those spells costs against the known spells of the Ranger.