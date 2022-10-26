Some classes don’t have the Ritual Casting feature, can those classes still cast rituals?

@JeremyECrawford Some classes have the Ritual Casting feature, others don't (Ranger, Arcane Trickster). Can those classes still cast rituals

There's a rule on rituals (PH, 201–2). It says you need a special feature to cast a spell as a ritual. #DnD https://t.co/6YhfvpFtyy

So, they can’t cast rituals as they are at base?As indicated in the rule, they would need a special feature to cast rituals. They don't have such a feature.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2017