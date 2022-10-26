Some classes don’t have the Ritual Casting feature, can those classes still cast rituals?

  1. Tyler says:

    If I understand the rules right you can cast a spell with the ritual tag using a spell slot but you can’t cast it as a ritual without the ritual caster feature

