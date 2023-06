Regarding Blood Hunter; Blood Curse of Spell Sunder. Does it give advantage on saves against non direct spells? For example, Fireball hits, can use curse to rip the flames away from you? Unfortunately, it only effects spells that require a spell attack roll. However, the Blood Curse of the Fending Rite DOES allow you to do this.

— Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) July 8, 2018