@JeremyECrawford Some disagreement here with Blinding Smite and Find Steed. Does the spell qualify for Find Steed's spell effect duplication?
(I personally think it doesn't, as I consider the attacked creature a second target, but we're arguing about it over at r/dndnext)
— David Swanson (@DavidDaSwan) July 22, 2018
Blinding Smite has a range of self, and it refers to the creature you attack as a target. Those two facts together mean the spell doesn't target only you. #DnD https://t.co/IUC9zuYtFp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 22, 2018
Absolutely no offense spells can be cast on the Steed? The ‘target’ mentioned in the spell is a target of your physical attack not a target of the spell itself. It’s a ‘cupid’ effect. Next thing you hit catches some heat. I’d allow it. It’s enchanting you not the creature. The spell, not your weapon attack, is causing the target to make a saving throw and to take radiant damage. But if you're the DM, follow your bliss!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 22, 2018