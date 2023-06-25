@JeremyECrawford there seems to be a lack of official support for crafting, even though characters choose from alchemy/herbalism/tinkering toolkits during character creation. Is there a reason for this, and are there plans to publish anything related to crafting in the future?
Eager for D&D crafting rules?
Check out the "Crafting" section in the "Player's Handbook" (p. 187).
Consider the "Crafting a Magic Item" section in the "Dungeon Master's Guide" (p. 128).
Glory in the "Crafting an Item" section of "Xanathar's Guide to Everything" (p. 128). #DnD https://t.co/N9AfpPfU00
I often find that supposed problems in the RAW aren't in the text at all, but in the reader's assumptions about what the text does or doesn't say.
haha. Totally agree with that observation. Its always a fun time reading sage advice themed tweets.
Next time the Crafting dilemna is on my plate Ill be sure to take notes and send them your way sir. 🙂 That said, I'm always on the lookout for problems that we can fix, so please let me know if you find some.
Excellent!
A quick bit of googling would reveal to Mr. Crawford that a lot of people have analyzed the 5E crafting rules in depth and found them quite lacking.
The same goes for similar rules like running a business during downtime. (For some reason, it’s more profitable to own a bunch of small businesses instead of one large one. This happens because for some reason all businesses share the profit potential in flat gold amounts, instead of making profit based off how much upkeep goes into a given business.)
You’d think that WoTC would actually bother to pay someone to pay attention to what the community response to the rules they put out actually is. This stuff really isn’t hard to find.
Some of the rules in the DMG seem so poorly thought out it’s incredible, and now all this time later, WoTC still isn’t aware theres’ discontent about their quality?