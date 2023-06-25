@JeremyECrawford there seems to be a lack of official support for crafting, even though characters choose from alchemy/herbalism/tinkering toolkits during character creation. Is there a reason for this, and are there plans to publish anything related to crafting in the future?

I often find that supposed problems in the RAW aren't in the text at all, but in the reader's assumptions about what the text does or doesn't say.

haha. Totally agree with that observation. Its always a fun time reading sage advice themed tweets.

Next time the Crafting dilemna is on my plate Ill be sure to take notes and send them your way sir. 🙂 That said, I'm always on the lookout for problems that we can fix, so please let me know if you find some.

