So I noticed something interesting…Avalir had Half-Orcs and Tieflings, but I thought those had been born *during* the Calamity or more over that Orcs had been born in the Calamity from Elves marked by Grummsh’s blood. Part 1/2 So does that mean that isn't true? Or was that an older battle between Grummsh and Corellon that saw the Orcs emerge onto Exandria and I have things twisted up. — Arclund Archivist (@DamontEvermore) May 27, 2022

The Ruiner wishes to take credit for them, and pushed that narrative through his followers. Revisionist history. Of gosh! Thank you for responding to me! I’ve loved your worldbuilding for a very long time, and what you and Brennan have created with Calamity is stellar. There are so many things I want to know now. Like that beginning moment with Zerxus, More revision?! *So excited*! — Arclund Archivist (@DamontEvermore) May 27, 2022