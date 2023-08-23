@rwallace8665 already have a question. Ranger with Arrow +1 and bow +2. Do the bonuses stack, or take the higher? Bonuses stack, unless a feature or item tells you otherwise. And remember that magic ammunition loses its magic when it hits.
@rwallace8665thought so, but thanks for verifying. I’m going to guess that rolling +1 ammo on the random table means one, not a quiver? That’s correct. A generous DM could certainly turn it into a quiver!
That goes for hit dice to right so if I have a bow that does fire damage and the arrow that does shock damage I roll Elemental damage for both right .