@JeremyECrawford If you get 3 attacks with eldritch blast, can the first attack push a target out of range of the next two attacks?
— Jeremy Soard (@JeremySoard) June 26, 2015
Yes, Repelling Blast can push a target out of the range of subsequent beams from eldritch blast. https://t.co/NFvn2tEhSX
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 30, 2015
can you move between those 3 attacks of eldritch blast to get them back in range?