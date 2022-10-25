I’m sure it won’t matter once D&D One rolls out, but I’d like to settle a dispute. Are the locusts conjured with Insect Plague considered creatures that can be transformed with Animal Shapes? Animal Shapes, the spell, affects willing creatures only. Since the locusts created by the Insect Plague spell aren’t friendly, not even to their summoner, I think the answer is no. #wotcstaff #dnd

— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 31, 2022