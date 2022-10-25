I’m sure it won’t matter once D&D One rolls out, but I’d like to settle a dispute. Are the locusts conjured with Insect Plague considered creatures that can be transformed with Animal Shapes? Animal Shapes, the spell, affects willing creatures only. Since the locusts created by the Insect Plague spell aren’t friendly, not even to their summoner, I think the answer is no. #wotcstaff #dnd
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 31, 2022
My take is that any locusts incinerated by the fireball would be instantly replaced, given the Insect Plague spell’s duration. (I would use Fireball against the Insect Plague’s caster to try to break their concentration.) 2/2 #dnd
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) August 31, 2022
When in doubt, blast the spellcaster. Good #dnd life advice.
— Dan Dillon (@Dan_Dillon_1) August 31, 2022