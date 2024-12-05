@JeremyECrawford Are paladins required to follow a Deity? I thought that their power came from their Oath and Conviction?
— Ambryn (@konafusion) October 5, 2016
Some paladins serve a god or a group of gods. Some paladins don't. #DnD https://t.co/PDKuqtt2iq
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @konafusion If a Paladin doesn't follow a God, then what's the source of his/her divine power? Conviction?
— Faisal Saddique (@FaisalSaddique) October 5, 2016
"A paladin's oath is a powerful bond. It is a source of power that turns a devout warrior into a blessed champion" (PH, 82). #DnD https://t.co/Mqp3zEOlwv
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016
@aus_maverick @FaisalSaddique @konafusionBlessed by whom though? 🙂 That's a question to be answered by you and your DM.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016
@AardvarkBlue What I meant is that, e.g., a cleric could worship N gods equally, N > 1. E.G., Sovereign Host. Not always, or even often.
Indeed!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016
2 thoughts on “Are paladins required to follow a Deity?”
I have played a paladin that journeyed into Avernus and defeated Tiamat. In the campaign I had to have a deity or I was not granted spell ability. The DM informed me of this fact when I was getting close to attaining that ability. He said it’s in the DM guide, but not all campaigns are ran the same.
> He said it’s in the DM guide,
The DMs guide says no such thing.