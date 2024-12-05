@JeremyECrawford Are paladins required to follow a Deity? I thought that their power came from their Oath and Conviction? — Ambryn (@konafusion) October 5, 2016

Some paladins serve a god or a group of gods. Some paladins don't. #DnD https://t.co/PDKuqtt2iq — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @konafusion If a Paladin doesn't follow a God, then what's the source of his/her divine power? Conviction? — Faisal Saddique (@FaisalSaddique) October 5, 2016

"A paladin's oath is a powerful bond. It is a source of power that turns a devout warrior into a blessed champion" (PH, 82). #DnD https://t.co/Mqp3zEOlwv — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016

@aus_maverick @FaisalSaddique @konafusionBlessed by whom though? 🙂 That's a question to be answered by you and your DM. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016

@AardvarkBlue What I meant is that, e.g., a cleric could worship N gods equally, N > 1. E.G., Sovereign Host. Not always, or even often.

Indeed! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 5, 2016



