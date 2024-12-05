Are paladins required to follow a Deity?


2 thoughts on “Are paladins required to follow a Deity?

  1. Gordon Woolever says:

    I have played a paladin that journeyed into Avernus and defeated Tiamat. In the campaign I had to have a deity or I was not granted spell ability. The DM informed me of this fact when I was getting close to attaining that ability. He said it’s in the DM guide, but not all campaigns are ran the same.

