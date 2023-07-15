Are natural weapons considered simple weapons, or are they completely separate from every weapon category?

@JeremyECrawford A question about natural weapons that I don’t think has been answered: are they considered simple weapons, or are they completely separate from every weapon category?
Natural weapons aren't considered simple or martial weapons. #DnD https://t.co/zDB3q9rGLV
So a Monk with natural weapons has issues?
You can make unarmed strikes with your forehead, chin, elbows, knees, fists, shoulders, feet, butt, and more. That fact isn't changed by the simple, martial, or natural weapons you are or are not using. #DnD https://t.co/76SXHHSuYk
What I’m getting from this is that an attack with my monk’s butt is JUST AS DANGEROUS as one with my fists. The Way of Steel Buns is born! 😁 Never underestimate the steel buns!
