Are natural weapons considered simple weapons, or are they completely separate from every weapon category?

@JeremyECrawford A question about natural weapons that I don’t think has been answered: are they considered simple weapons, or are they completely separate from every weapon category? — Marquinn DeVelaine (@M_DeVelaine) November 6, 2018

Natural weapons aren't considered simple or martial weapons. #DnD https://t.co/zDB3q9rGLV — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018

So a Monk with natural weapons has issues? — Zaney the Gamemaster (@Fluffdragonz) November 8, 2018

You can make unarmed strikes with your forehead, chin, elbows, knees, fists, shoulders, feet, butt, and more. That fact isn't changed by the simple, martial, or natural weapons you are or are not using. #DnD https://t.co/76SXHHSuYk — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 8, 2018