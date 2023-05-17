Hey @JeremyECrawford , an Aasimar Celestial Warlock learns the Light Cantrip from both Race & Class Features.
Should a new cantrip be learned in its place, or is it just circumstantial overlap?
— Rob DelFranco (@robdelfranco) March 14, 2018
If two or more things in the game give you the same thing (the same cantrip, for instance), you don't get something else for free, unless a rule says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/mY74EN5kiG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
"…unless a rule (or the DM) says otherwise."
Fixed that for you. ;D #dnd
— Mike “Ban. The. Nazis.” Draco (@digitaldraco) March 14, 2018
A core rule of D&D is that the Dungeon Master decides how to run the game. #DnD https://t.co/kIqDztBiTg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018
It’s overlap, but in my game I’d allow the character to select another, non-combat related cantrip
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2018
Precedent for selecting a different thing was set with skills. If you get the same skill from class, race, or background you can choose something else. Yes, that is, indeed, part of the rules for backgrounds.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 16, 2018