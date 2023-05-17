Hey @JeremyECrawford , an Aasimar Celestial Warlock learns the Light Cantrip from both Race & Class Features. Should a new cantrip be learned in its place, or is it just circumstantial overlap? — Rob DelFranco (@robdelfranco) March 14, 2018

If two or more things in the game give you the same thing (the same cantrip, for instance), you don't get something else for free, unless a rule says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/mY74EN5kiG — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018

"…unless a rule (or the DM) says otherwise." Fixed that for you. ;D #dnd — Mike “Ban. The. Nazis.” Draco (@digitaldraco) March 14, 2018

A core rule of D&D is that the Dungeon Master decides how to run the game. #DnD https://t.co/kIqDztBiTg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 14, 2018

It’s overlap, but in my game I’d allow the character to select another, non-combat related cantrip — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 14, 2018