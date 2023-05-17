Can you use a staff for spells and abilities that require a weapon?

3 thoughts on “Can you use a staff for spells and abilities that require a weapon?

  1. D. Walker says:

    “A quarterstaff is a weapon, as is a staff that can be used as a quarterstaff. See the Weapons table for a list of weapons, including the quarterstaff.”

    See, this is the sort of inconsistency I hate.

    We’ve been told that for an item to qualify as a weapon, it must be listed on the weapon table. But there is no entry for “staff” in that table. Only for a quarterstaff.

    Here you state that a staff that “can be used as” a quarterstaff counts as a quarterstaff, and therefor is a weapon. But if that is true, then logically any item that “can be used as” a weapon listed on the table must also count as a weapon.

    So then why does, say… a shield… not count as a weapon? It “can be used as” a club, and clubs are listed on the weapon table.

    How about a steel chain? Such an item “can be used as” a whip, which is listed on the weapon table. Does that make a steel chain qualify as a “weapon”?

    How about a large blanket or a tarp? Such an item “can be used as” a net.

    How about a rock? Such an item “can be used as” a club or light hammer.

    How about ammunition? Does a sling bullet qualify as a weapon when launched from a sling, but doesn’t qualify when thrown by hand? Is the ammunition irrelevant, and what matters is if the thing propelling it is classed as a “weapon”?

    If that’s the case, what happens with the Magic Stone cantrip? Does it count as a “weapon” if you use a sling to hurl the enchanted pebble, but NOT if you throw the pebble instead?

    We need consistency, damnit!

    • It is consistent. It’s simple: if it says it can be used as a weapon (i.e. a staff as a quarterstaff) then there you go. Otherwise, everything else is subject to ‘improvised weapon’ status.

