@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls Anything unbalancing about allowing a Cleric using the Druid spell list?
— John Appleton (@jaa0109) January 10, 2016
A class's spell list is a mix of world-building and game design. Consider both angles when changing a list. #DnD https://t.co/2QzykL6CjG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 10, 2016
It's a little more offensive-minded than vanilla cleric, but doesn't break anything https://t.co/uyFvCVFyI2
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 11, 2016