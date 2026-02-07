What do you think about Intimidating with Strenght instead of Charisma?

What do you think about fighters/barbs Intimidating with STR modifier instead of CHA? @matthewmercer @PinkDiceGM @ChrisPerkinsDnD
I'm cool with that. If a barbarian threatens me while crushing a coconut with one hand, I'd be intimidated. https://t.co/dsyDJLp7BQ
Bah! Intimating with strength is called punching.