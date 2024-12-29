Advice for a party that commonly has 2 T-rexes in it?

@rossmcody @mikemearlsAdvice for dealing with a Lv8 party that commonly has 2 T-rexes in it (bard & wiz cast poly on ftr & paladin)? What problems have arisen from that situation? — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls The T-rexes seem a LOT more powerful than the Lv8 party, they've been pretty unstoppable! Just feels a bit off. — Ross Cody (@rossmcody) December 1, 2016

Remember: polymorph's target uses the beast's stat block, not their character sheet, & you can break the spellcaster's concentration. #DnD https://t.co/6C9xYhBEcY — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Fair enough, would it be fair to say the average enemy would see the morph & focus on attacking the casters? — Ross Cody (@rossmcody) December 1, 2016