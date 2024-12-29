Advice for a party that commonly has 2 T-rexes in it?

  1. Dale Stein says:

    It would be an evil move but, make an encounter where they have to deal with a group of npcs that does the same thing, 2 T-rex vs 2 T-res. Or even screw with them and have them encounter maybe a female T-rex in heat and her scent is summoning many other male T-rex. Or can’t the npc charm the two polymorphed into T-rex(s).

