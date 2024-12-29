@rossmcody @mikemearlsAdvice for dealing with a Lv8 party that commonly has 2 T-rexes in it (bard & wiz cast poly on ftr & paladin)? What problems have arisen from that situation?
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls The T-rexes seem a LOT more powerful than the Lv8 party, they've been pretty unstoppable! Just feels a bit off.
— Ross Cody (@rossmcody) December 1, 2016
Remember: polymorph's target uses the beast's stat block, not their character sheet, & you can break the spellcaster's concentration. #DnD https://t.co/6C9xYhBEcY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Fair enough, would it be fair to say the average enemy would see the morph & focus on attacking the casters?
— Ross Cody (@rossmcody) December 1, 2016
It's safe to assume that many of the combatants in the worlds of D&D would try to neutralize enemy spellcasters as quickly as possible. #DnD https://t.co/Z9Z350S3uI
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 1, 2016
One thought on “Advice for a party that commonly has 2 T-rexes in it?”
It would be an evil move but, make an encounter where they have to deal with a group of npcs that does the same thing, 2 T-rex vs 2 T-res. Or even screw with them and have them encounter maybe a female T-rex in heat and her scent is summoning many other male T-rex. Or can’t the npc charm the two polymorphed into T-rex(s).