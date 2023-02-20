More about reincarnate: if you're a 200-year-old elf, you're still 200 after being reincarnated. But really the question is about the body. You get a new adult body—not young or old—appropriate for the body's race, so your inner and outer ages can be mismatched. #DnD https://t.co/nRj8JvVjdu — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017

Which age determines when you die of old age? — Josh Watson 🧔🏻 (@josh_watson) November 28, 2017

If your soul and your body have different ages, bodily death is tied to your body's age, not your soul's. #DnD https://t.co/Q1XvJj3d95 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 28, 2017